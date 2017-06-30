HONORS 2.0: Bouchra Jarrar was promoted to Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters in a ceremony in Paris on Wednesday at Palais Galliera, the Paris fashion museum.

The Lanvin designer received the honor from former culture minister Audrey Azoulay. Guests included director Nicole Garcia, actress Rachida Brakni, singer Keren Ann, sound designer Frédéric Sanchez, makeup artist Tom Pecheux, photographer Dominique Issermann and ex-justice minister Christiane Taubira.

Jarrar, who headed her own label before joining Lanvin last year, has worked for brands including Capucine Puerari, Jean Paul Gaultier, Balenciaga, Scherrer and Christian Lacroix. She was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in 2012.

“I love what I do, I love making it and I like working with a team,” she said. “I am fortunate enough to create beautiful things because I am always surrounded by kindly souls. Nurturing positivity is all that interests me. I don’t care about anything else.”

Azoulay pointed to their shared Moroccan heritage, noting that Jarrar – who was born in Cannes on the French Riviera – learned about sewing from her father.

“Your creations today are those of an artist, but shaped by a learning process. In that sense, I consider it a republican journey because it is built on merit and progress through work. You are the opposite of a diva, because you love your job too much to be reduced to a caricature,” she said.