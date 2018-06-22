CHOOSING HAPPINESS: Boy Meets Girl is headed back to Paris.

Boy Meets Girl Black Label x Smiley Originals will release a 12-piece collection, including unisex hoodies, sweats, sweatshirts, tanks and T-shirts, at Oscar Paris, a high-end concept store.

The street vibe collection, which acknowledges “More Self Love,” features the Boy Meets Girl logo and the original Smiley logo.

“We’ve always been interested in Boy Meets Girl and in Smiley, so getting the two of them in the store can only create sparks. We’re happy we could develop an exclusive collection with them,” said Jason Elbaz, creative director of Oscar Paris.

Stacey Igel, founder and creative director of Boy Meets Girl, said, “I am excited to head back to Paris during Paris Fashion Week to launch this collaboration with the Original Smiley.” She said she worked with Colette for several seasons and has built a Parisian following.

“We are very happy to enter into a partnership with Boy Meets Girl USA and to cocreate a streetwear collection that shares happiness and positivity through stylish, trend-led designs and strategic marketing,” said Annet Van Rijswijk, Smiley’s vice president of fashion and accessories. “The Paris Fashion week pop-up at Oscar Paris is also a great opportunity for us to support this launch with a localized, retail activation — it’s the kind of collaboration that we help many of our global licensees create. Partnering with Boy Meets Girl USA is a natural fit for Smiley because it’s a brand that authentically shares our brand messaging: self-love and choosing happiness.”

The Boy Meets Girl Black Label x Smiley Originals line retails from $75 to $100. A select collection will also be sold on boymeetsgirlusa.com. Later this month, the collection will be sold in Dubai on the Nisnass app and web site, which is part of the Al Tayer Group. Pins will be sold on Pintrill.com

Igel will be making a personal appearance at Oscar Paris at 16 Rue Du Cygne on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m., local time.