BOY MEETS GIRL TEAMS WITH VERONICA WEBB: Boy Meets Girl has joined forces with Veronica Webb to launch a capsule collection. The linkup, called Boy Meets Girl Black Label x Veronica Webb, was released today exclusively on boymeetsgirlusa.com. The collection features images of Webb, photographed by Sophie Elgort.

The collaboration consists of a 10-piece, street style-inspired ath-leisure collection, including unisex tops, women’s hoodies, sweats, sweatshirts and T-shirts, as well as toddler and infant sizes for boys and girls. Retail prices range from $40 to $100.

Stacy Igel, founder and creative director of Boy Meets Girl, said she was introduced to Webb through a mutual friend. “She had been a fan of Boy Meets Girl, and I had been a longtime fan of hers,” Igel said. She noted that she and Webb and a revenue sharing deal in place.

“I love this collection because it’s all about freedom and that’s super fresh and super fierce,” said Webb, the 52-year-old model, actress and television personality, who was also the first African-American to have a major cosmetics contact — with Revlon.

Elgort said, “Veronica Webb is not only a legend, she’s a role model. As one of the true pioneers of the industry, it was an honor to photograph her. I remember the pictures my father [Arthur Elgort] had shot of her in his book, “Model’s Manual,” which I still reference to this day. I was interested in shooting her on black-and-white film on one of my dad’s old Rolleiflex cameras, to create my own timeless images of her.”

