Brandless, the e-commerce start-up offering home and beauty essentials for $3, has opened its first physical space at 8483 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Dubbed a “Pop-up With Purpose,” the shop, open May 1-13, won’t actually be retailing any merchandise. Instead, it will offer the community ways to sample product and interact with the customer community through social media activations and live-streamed programming. Visitors can scan QR codes to buy product bundles or make individual purchases via mobile or POS devices, which will then be delivered to their homes.

“We chose Los Angeles for our first IRL experience because it’s a short plane ride from home,” said cofounder and chief executive officer Tina Sharkey. “This is also a community with great foot traffic and we think they’ll be really engaged with our programming.”

While the pop-up will be free and open to the public during regular store hours, it will be closed during the live programs, for which the public can buy tickets for $9 (each ticket purchased will donate 10 meals in partnership with Feeding America). The seminars include sound baths, meditation, yoga, nutritional talks, DIY skin and hair care and zine-making workshops. Speakers include TV host Brandi Milloy; journalist, television producer and “The Moms” founder Denise Albert; actresses Sophia Bush and Noa Tishby; former Self magazine editor in chief Joyce Chang; FabFitFun chief executive officer Katie Rosen Kitchens, and Sarah Treem, creator of Showtime’s “The Affair.”

The San Francisco-based site launched in July 2017 and in October, rolled out a core offering of about a dozen natural beauty products, as well as beauty-adjacent categories such as organic cotton bath and feminine-care products.

In December, Brandless closed a $35 million round of Series B funding, bringing its total raised since inception to $50 million.

Sharkey said the company plans to introduce more beauty product in June, but that it won’t be getting into the color cosmetics game yet. Nothing is off the table, though, she said, noting, “There could be a Brandless hotel one day.”