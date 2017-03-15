Breguet has named Peter Kramer as its new brand president for the U.S. and Canada.

Kramer — who began his position in February — has extensive experience in the jewelry and watch field.

His last position was as executive director, sales and network development in watches and fine jewelry at Chanel Inc.

He also served as executive director, operational marketing in Chanel U.S. watch and fine jewelry divisions.

Prior, he held numerous roles at Cartier, including assistant vice president for merchandising and supply chain.