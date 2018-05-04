Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corp., pulled in $4.8 million in incentive pay last year, up from nil in 2016, but still saw his overall compensation drop 25.5 percent to $8.4 million.

The decline came mostly in the area of stock award — the ceo received none last year and received awards valued at $9.7 million in 2016, according to payment information in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cornell’s take last year included a salary of $1.3 million, option awards valued at two million and other compensation of $263,208.

Under new regulations, Target also identified the company’s median pay, excepting the ceo, and said it was a part-time worker who earned $20,581. That puts Cornell’s compensation at 408-times the company’s median pay.