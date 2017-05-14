PRESIDENTIAL PICKS: Brigitte Trogneux, France’s newest First Lady, was sporting a sky-blue wool crepe dress falling above the knee and a jacket with metallic button details and a military edge from Louis Vuitton for her husband’s inauguration on Sunday morning in Paris’ Élysée Palace. Looking feminine, sharp and sexy, she sported beige heels and a matching bag from the house as she made her solo entry.

The event is taking place in the ballroom of the presidential palace, where her husband, Emmanuel Macron, will wear a dark blue suit from Jonas & Cie, according to a source.

Their selections for the occasion are loyal and consistent with their sartorial track record. As reported, Jonas & Cie is Macron’s go-to tailor, with navy suits by the house having been his uniform throughout the presidential campaign. His wife wore a Vuitton coat the day he won the election.

From their choice of outfits on Sunday, it is clear that neither was looking to distract from the event with their fashion choices.

According to a source, Trogneux is very close to Nicolas Ghesquière, Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, to the point of being in contact most days. The pair is thought to have been introduced by Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton and daughter of luxury titan Bernard Arnault. Macron is said to be close friends with her partner, entrepreneur and tech billionaire Xavier Niel.

As reported, it is said that Delphine Arnault offered Trogneux style advice during her husband’s time as France’s finance minister.

Trogneux has also been spotted in the front row at Dior, another brand within the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton fold, and Karl Lagerfeld is a prominent fan. “We are all so happy,” he told WWD on after Macron had been declared the victor. “I know him and his wife very well. They are great people.”