CINEMATIC TEASER: British designer Gareth Pugh has released a cinematic teaser ahead of his fall show, which takes place during London Fashion Week. Pugh will stage a runway show at 8 p.m. in Collins Music Hall in Islington Green on Feb 18.

Filmed in black and white, the production was directed by Ruth Hogben and Andrea Gelardin, who worked with creative consultant Carson McColl.

The film — which runs in under three minutes — opens up to a phrase from William Shakespeare’s King Lear, “‘Tis the time’s plague when madmen lead the blind.” The movie features Latin American singer and songwriter Rebekah Del Rio singing “Llorando,” a Spanish-version of Roy Orbison’s “Crying” in a cappella. The “Mulholland Drive” star — wearing a fur coat — is pictured performing outdoors at an apartment complex.

Pugh said the moment was as “an iconic visual conceit, and a fitting metaphor for truth in a post-truth arena and a vision of a world on the precipice of anarchy.”

No stranger to a theatrical display, the designer’s spring show held last September took a cue from the opera. In addition, the designer unveiled more than 60 costumes on the stage of Palais Garnier in Paris.

RELATED STORY: Gareth Pugh RTW Spring 2017 >>

The film is available for viewing on the designer’s web site.