FASHION FILMS: The British Fashion Council and BAFTA hosted their Fashion Arts Film Commissions screening in London on Thursday.

Guests including Emilia Wickstead, Rupert Sanderson, Stephen Jones, Richard James, Toby Lamb, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi watched two films — “Reflections on Hollywood” and “The Eyes of My Father” — at the auditorium of the British Academy Film and Television Arts, followed by a drinks reception at Maison Assouline.

“Reflections on Hollywood” is a modern story about the escapades of a movie star. The film was written, produced and directed by Jessica de Rothschild with costumes designed by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Gieves & Hawkes and Stephen Webster.

De Rothschild said she loved the “rock ‘n’ roll, insouciant attitude of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Stephen Webster” and the “classic elegance” of Gieves & Hawkes. “They all combine perfectly to tell a story of one magical night at the iconic Peninsula, Beverly Hills as we follow Miss Diamond, a famous movie star, on an enchanting adventure through the hotel,” said de Rothschild.

“It’s so wonderful to see it on the big screen,” said Thornton. “And to see the way they have interpreted the clothes into the film. The narrative was beautiful and charming and quite romantic. I love how it harks back to the vibrant era of Hollywood.”

The design duo plans to expand their offer with the launch of homeware in October, extend their shoe range and move into children’s wear.

“Originally homeware came from the autumn/winter collection, where we looked at protection — sort of a duvet day,” said Thornton. “We did coats for the show but Thea said we needed to do home items. We’ve got Italian silk throws with prints from the runway collection — some of them are intricately hand-beaded. They are quite old-fashioned and retro, but with a modern take.”

Meanwhile, “The Eyes of My Father” focused on a choreographer-turned-dance-director at the Paris Opera and was written, produced and directed by Anissa Bonnefont. The movie featured looks including Emilia Wickstead’s dresses, Rupert Sanderson footwear and tailored suiting by Richard James.

“As soon as I saw the vaporous dresses of Emilia Wickstead,” said Bonnefont, “I knew they would have empowered the effortless movement of the female dancers. Male dancers, on the other hand, needed structured suits, but also able to accompany the body movements swiftly. The suits of Richard James immediately became an asset to the story. Mixing fashion, dance and storytelling was a unique experience and I believe that they really feed into one another.”

Lamb said it was nice to see Richard James product on the silver screen. “That guy was obviously athletic. It was great that the suit held up.”

Richard James will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in September and the brand plans to open its first store in New York on Park Avenue and 57th Street in the fall, as reported.

Sanderson said he liked the cross-pollination of creative industries. “It’s always hard to pull off with credibility,” he said.

The footwear designer, who is working on his resort range, said he will be concentrating on his Far Eastern business and hinted at a few collaborations that were in the works.