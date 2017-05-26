SPOTLIGHT ON SUI: Designer love was flowing on Thursday night at the opening party for Anna Sui’s retrospective at London’s Fashion and Textile Museum on Thursday night. Among the guests were Sui’s creative peers, including Stephen Jones, John Rocha, Pam Hogg, Twiggy and Rifat Ozbek.

“She’s been collecting my clothes for years! Then I gradually got to know her – which has been wonderful,” said Zandra Rhodes, who founded the museum in 2003. Rhodes, who first met Sui 15 years ago, said her favorite bits of the show were the prints she did for Sui “when she did her Tahiti collection.”

Rhodes has recently been working on prints for Valentino’s men’s wear and resort collections.

Jones said he met Sui in 1982 through Marc Jacobs and the jeweler Karen Erickson. He said his favorite Sui moment was the designer’s spring/summer 1994 show at New York Fashion Week. “Linda Naomi and Christy, coming down the runway in little babydoll dresses – genius,” said Jones.

Known for her exuberant looks made from rich fabrics, prints and colors, and for tapping into subcultures, “The World of Anna Sui” features 125 ensembles complete with accessories, shoes and hats and highlights the designer’s collaborations, collections, interior work and process.

RELATED STORY: Anna Sui Takes a Trip Back in Time for Retrospective at London’s Fashion and Textile Museum >>