HELPING HANDS: Designers are lending a hand to victims of a fire that broke out in a London apartment building Tuesday night, leaving at least 12 dead and 64 injured, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

The blaze at Grenfell Tower in West London and was still raging on Wednesday morning.

The fire brigade sent 40 engines, 14 fire rescue units and more than 200 firefighters and officers to the 24-story tower block that’s not far from Westfield Shopping Centre and Portobello Market. A number of fashion labels are based nearby, including Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Matthew Williamson and Temperley London.

Fashion figures and brands including Nick Knight, Temperley London, Charlotte Olympia and Preen have been sharing addresses of help points for victims on Instagram.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to everyone who has been affected,” Alice Temperley said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We will be doing a collection of essentials and delivering the items to local help points.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Westfield London said it is in direct contact with the authorities to offer support where required. “We are also in contact with Lancaster West Residents Association, which covers Grenfell Tower, to establish the immediate needs of those affected and how we can assist,” she said. “We are currently coordinating donations of supplies from Westfield, retailers and other local businesses. Our thoughts are with all those from our local community affected and we will continue to work with our neighbors to support at this difficult time.”

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus have been working in extremely difficult conditions to rescue people and bring this fire under control,” said London fire commissioner Dany Cotton. “The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, and clearly we will be here all day and will be providing further updates, working with the police and ambulance service.”

The Metropolitan Police have advised people to stay away from the area, closed surrounding roads, and worked with emergency services to support residents affected.