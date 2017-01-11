ALL DRESSED UP: The British Fashion Council is teaming with Barneys New York to promote London creative talent, with the windows of the Madison Avenue store to be dedicated to British brands through Jan. 25.

Designers taking part are a mix of established and emerging talent and include A-Cold-Wall, Alexander McQueen, Anya Hindmarch, Alice Archer, Belstaff, Burberry, By Walid, Erdem, J.W. Anderson, Osman, Paul Smith, Saloni, Tabitha Simmons, Teija and Victoria Beckham.

“This partnership underpins The British Fashion Council’s global objective to cement the presence of British design talent at luxury retailers worldwide,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC.

Daniella Vitale, chief operating officer, senior executive vice president of Barneys, called the collaboration long overdue. She said Barneys wanted to “thank the British Fashion Council for their important work, as well as this group of designers with whom we have built strong businesses and successful partnerships.”

Tonight, at Clement in The Peninsula New York, Antonia Romeo, Britain’s consul general in New York, and Rush will host a dinner to celebrate British fashion in New York and the launch of the windows.