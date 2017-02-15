FEELING BLUE: The British Fashion Council plans to honor the late designer Richard Nicoll during London Fashion Week, with a bespoke color called Nicoll Blue. It was selected by close friends, and then created and customized by the Pantone Color Institute.

The main entrance to Store Studios, the official London Fashion Week venue at 180 Strand, has been painted in the shade. In addition, there will be a minute of silence observed just before the start of the Central Saint Martins MA runway show at the BFC Show Space on Feb. 13. The British Fashion Council has also announced plans for a retrospective of Nicoll’s work, which will be mounted later this year.

“Richard was a designer whose talent and character inspired all around him,” said Sarah Mower, BFC ambassador for emerging talent. “He registered his affinity for the spectrum of blues hundreds of times in the collections he showed in London. The visual presence of Nicoll Blue throughout the main fashion week venue is a way to remember and celebrate a great London friend and to convey our respects and eternal gratitude to his family.”

The London-born designer who was raised in Australia died from a sudden heart attack, aged 39, in Sydney, last October. Nicoll had most recently been freelancing after running his own label and working for brands including Cerruti and Jack Wills. He graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2002 with a BA in men’s wear and an MA in women’s wear, and established his label in London in 2005, debuting at London Fashion Week the following year.

In 2008, Nicoll won three Association Nationale pour le Développement des Arts de la Mode, or Andam, prizes and took the Best Young Designer award at the Elle Style Awards in 2009. He was a two-time British Fashion Council Vogue Fashion Fund finalist and the creative director of Cerruti’s women’s wear label from 2009 to 2011.

Between February 2014 and October 2015, he served as creative director of British clothing brand Jack Wills. Nicoll closed his own label in late 2014 to focus on freelance projects under the Nicoll Inc. brand name. Projects included a Sydney-based surfwear brand called Double Rainbouu, in collaboration with Toby Jones and Mikey Nolan.

