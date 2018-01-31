BRITISH ALLIANCE: Warehouse is exploring its artistic side, joining forces with the Barbican, the international arts and learning center in East London, on a spring women’s capsule range that launches on Feb. 8.

The collection reflects the retailer’s flair for “grown-up prints,” according to Jill Gate, director of brand communications at Warehouse, with an elegant midi dress and loose tailoring featuring botanical patterns inspired by the tropical plants in the Barbican’s conservatory, as well as textured fabrics mirroring the brutalist concrete exterior of its building.

The retailer said its aim was to take a “holistic approach” to the collaboration, so in addition to the collection, it plans to work with the Barbican’s creative learning department to support young people who are looking to get into the creative industries. It will also host a pop-up in the Warehouse flagship on Argyll Street, near Oxford Circus, selling Barbican products.

The Barbican will also sell a number of items from the capsule range in its own shop, including a printed scarf, a tote bag and a kimono.

Prices for the collection range from 12 pounds for the bag to 149 pounds for a silk printed dress.

The accompanying campaign for the new collaboration features employees of the Barbican shot at their favorite spaces inside the center.

“By exploring the center through the women who work there, the campaign really brings the place to life through a narrative driven by their connection to the building,” Gate said. “We didn’t want to simply deliver a collection framed by a series of images; we wanted to empower real women to help tell the story, women who are relatable to customers old and new.”

Warehouse has been in the process of refreshing its image under brand consultant Alasdhair Willis and London designer Emma Cook with a bigger embrace of digital, more streamlined collections that are constantly refreshed and collaborations with other relevant brands or creatives.

Last year, the retailer partnered with model Julia Restoin Roitfeld and fashion journalist Pandora Sykes, who curated key fall 2017 items in-store and online.

“In such a crowded high-street fashion marketplace and crowded media space, we aim to provide points of difference through the year, which give us a voice and deliver some cut through with women without diluting our brand values,” added Gate, pointing to plans for another tie-in to be unveiled later this year.