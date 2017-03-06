GUINNESS GEAR: British Label Blood Brother has teamed with Irish beer brewer Guinness on a capsule range and will mount a pop-up space at Harrods today, WWD has learned.

Designed by Nicholas Biela and James Waller, the London streetwear label is known for its modern take on menswear with its offering of smart casualwear and relaxed formalwear.

The duo said they were surprised when the brewery company approached them and while the idea seemed rather abstract at first, the designers said that the brand resonated with the label. “Guinness shares our drive for quality and for us it was a great experience to work with such a global brand,” said Biela. “We felt from the beginning that it would make for a really unique chance to collaborate with a brand outside of fashion that really was the best at what it does and has a huge amount of respect over a long period of time, something that we hope to achieve.”

The range was inspired by a trip to Dublin and a tour of the Guinness factory. “It seemed clear where our two vastly different companies shared a common ground in its commitment to togetherness,” said Biela. “This was a great starting point for the collection and what came out from there was a nostalgic look at time and reflection centered on their advertising campaigns.”

Utilizing luxe fabrics such as velvet on a black suit and soft leather on a jacket with stud detailing, the eight-piece range includes bomber jackets, T-shirts, sweaters and trousers.

The price range is 75 pounds, or $91, for a T-shirt to 1,500 pounds, or $1,837, for a jacket. It will be sold at the pop-up store at Harrods, on Harrods.com, the Blood Brother flagship store in East London and on Farfetch.com.