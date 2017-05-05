PIRELLI PORTRAITS: The British photographer Tim Walker, known for his extravagant, artistic images that often encompass elements of the natural world, will shoot the 2018 Pirelli calendar. The photo session will take place in London, in an undisclosed location, with the cast and concept still under wraps.

Walker steps into the shoes of Peter Lindbergh, who shot the calendar last year. Walker has taken photos for Vogue, W Magazine and Love, and staged his first major exhibition at the Design Museum, London in 2008, which coincided with the publication of his book “Pictures.”

In 2010 Walker’s first short film, “The Lost Explorer,” premiered at Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland and went on to win best short film at the Chicago United Film Festival in 2011.

In 2012, Walker’s “Storyteller” photographic exhibition opened at Somerset House, London. In a 2013 collaboration with Lawrence Mynott and Kit Hesketh-Harvey, he also released “The Granny Alphabet,” a collection of portraiture and illustration celebrating grandmothers.

In 2012 Walker received an Honorary Fellowship from the Royal Photographic Society, and the Victoria & Albert Museum and the National Portrait Gallery in London both have Walker’s photographs in their permanent collections.

The latest Pirelli calendar, released last November, includes Alicia Vikander, Lea Seydoux, Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, Rooney Mara and Jessica Chastain.

It was Lindbergh’s third project for Pirelli, and he shot the images in five locations across two continents; Los Angeles, New York, Berlin, London and France’s Le Touquet.

The other personalities in the current calendar are Zhang Ziyi, Uma Thurman, Robin Wright, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet and Charlotte Rampling.

Lindbergh also shot Pirelli calendars in 1996 and 2002.