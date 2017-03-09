WAR MEMORIAL: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles at the unveiling ceremony of the Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial in London on Thursday.

The memorial, a sculpture at Victoria Embankment Gardens, near the Thames, honors the soldiers who served Britain during the Gulf War and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Guests at the service that followed at Horse Guards Parade included senior members of government, military veterans and their families, politicians and civil servants.

The Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial was created by the sculptor Paul Day and designed with two copper medallions — representing Iraq and Afghanistan — which sit in the middle of two large stones.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an indigo twill swing coat from Michael Kors Collection and a navy hat. A fan of recycling her outfits, she had already donned the coat for a visit to the Anzac Day ceremonies during the royal tour in Australia in 2014.

Last week, the duchess was in Lambeth, London, for a visit to a children’s hospital where she launched new accommodation for families. She met with hospital staff to learn more about their work and met with children and families who have used the hospital’s programs.

RELATED STORY: Duchess of Cambridge, Dressed in Rebecca Taylor, Visits Children’s Hospital >>