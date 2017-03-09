The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (in Michael Kors Collection)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (in Michael Kors Collection).

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock



WAR MEMORIAL: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles at the unveiling ceremony of the Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial in London on Thursday.

The memorial, a sculpture at Victoria Embankment Gardens, near the Thames, honors the soldiers who served Britain during the Gulf War and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Guests at the service that followed at Horse Guards Parade included senior members of government, military veterans and their families, politicians and civil servants.

The Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial was created by the sculptor Paul Day and designed with two copper medallions — representing Iraq and Afghanistan — which sit in the middle of two large stones.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an indigo twill swing coat from Michael Kors Collection and a navy hat. A fan of recycling her outfits, she had already donned the coat for a visit to the Anzac Day ceremonies during the royal tour in Australia in 2014.

Prince Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge (in Michael Kors Collection) and Prince William

Prince Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge (in Michael Kors Collection) and Prince WilliamTim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge (in Michael Kors Collection) and Philip Hammond

The Duchess of Cambridge (in Michael Kors Collection) and MP Philip Hammond.  Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge in Michael Kors Collection

The Duchess of Cambridge in Michael Kors Collection.  Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, the duchess was in Lambeth, London, for a visit to a children’s hospital where she launched new accommodation for families. She met with hospital staff to learn more about their work and met with children and families who have used the hospital’s programs.

RELATED STORY: Duchess of Cambridge, Dressed in Rebecca Taylor, Visits Children’s Hospital >>

Duchess of Cambridge kate middleton Michael Kors Collection Prince Harry Prince William
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus