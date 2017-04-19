Brooke Jaffe has joined home service concept Fitz as senior vice president, fashion director.

Fitz is a start-up cofounded by Alexandra Wilkis Wilson aimed at helping women organize their closets. In addition to editing what’s functional, as well as what to resell or donate, the Fitz stylists also make recommendations on how to put items together to create outfits. In order to continue the service and their connection to clients, the stylists — post-visit — make suggestions to clients on what to buy to fill a need in their closets.

That’s where Jaffe’s expertise comes in. Jaffe is a 10-year veteran at Bloomingdale’s, where she worked as fashion director and operating vice president before joining Fitz. In her role as fashion director at Bloomingdale’s, Jaffe was responsible for women’s ready-to-wear, setting the trends and selecting merchandise for the specialty retailer nationwide. Before joining Bloomingdale’s, she was accessories editor of InStyle magazine, and had worked in the accessories department at Vogue magazine.

“Bloomingdale’s is a big part of who I am. I was not looking to [make a change]. The opportunity presented itself and there were several factors, such as the incredible people at Fitz and my dream of learning more about the digital space. This mixes what I learned at Bloomingdale’s, the idea of what actually is service as Bloomingdale’s as they are so hands-on with their customers, and the ability at Fitz to make people’s lives easier,” Jaffe said.

In her role, she will be searching for trends and new merchandise as part of her oversight of stylists and what they are recommending to clients. In addition, she will inform the stylists of what’s trending, as well as create content on the Fitz site that clients can access. That content will be refreshed on a regular basis, much like how retailers get new merchandise every day, Jaffe said. The company works on women’s and men’s closets, and keeps track of trends in fashion and accessories.