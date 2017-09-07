BROOKE’S DAY: Brooke Shields, who was seated front row at Sachin & Babi Thursday morning, said that show and Calvin Klein were the only two she was planning to go to during fashion week. Asked how she was feeling about her famous silhouette stamped on the leather label on the back waistband of the new Calvin Klein Jeans, the 52-year-old actress said, “I’m just on the label. It’s quite extraordinary this many years later. I’m a fan,” she said.

While she hasn’t been posing for the brand’s ad campaign, she said what’s been happening in every photo shoot she’s done, such as Pop and Guardian, they have asked her to do some nostalgic poses from the famous Calvin Klein ads of the Eighties. Shields said she loved the new redesign of the Calvin Klein boutique on Madison Avenue. “It brought the excitement [of Sterling Ruby’s installation] into the space,” said the actress, who even took a photo of her silhouette on the jeans to send to her daughters.

Meantime, Shields will be busy this fall, having joined the cast of “Law & Order: SVU.”