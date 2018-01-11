BROOKE’S TAKE ON FASHION: Brooke Shields has created an apparel and accessories line exclusively for QVC called Brooke Shields Timeless. The contemporary collection will be unveiled on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. EST with the full collection launching March 14 at 11 p.m. EST.

The 52-year-old actress and model has been closely associated with the fashion industry throughout her career, having modeled for Calvin Klein Jeans as a 15-year-old. More recently, Raf Simons, chief creative officer of Calvin Klein Inc., etched Shields’ image onto its jeans, and Shields modeled Calvin Klein Underwear in a sexy cover photo shoot for Social Life Magazine’s July 4 issue. Having acted both on stage and TV, written several books and developed an Icon collection for MAC, Shields currently appears in a major recurring role in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

This is her first apparel collection.

“After years of being dressed by professionals, I walked into my closet one day and realized I had lost sight of my own personal style,” said Shields. “I am incredibly passionate about this collection because I have created pieces that are not only chic, but that take the guesswork out of getting ready each morning. I can’t wait to share this line with the QVC customer, and I truly hope it helps women look and feel their best each day.”

The collection features a selection of separates, including classic button-ups, flowy blouses, tailored bottoms, flirty skirts, colorful scarves and contemporary fashion jewelry. Retail prices range from $29-$109, with the majority between $39 and $69.

“What we love about working with Brooke is her dedication to helping women live better lives, which is something we are passionate about as well,” said Doug Howe, chief merchandising officer for QVC. “Brooke’s line is sophisticated but approachable and is ideal for busy women who crave fashion that is not only chic and effortless, but a perfect mix of modern and timeless.”