Browns has been exploring alternative and more sustainable ways of making the best use of its stock. In doing so, the British retailer partnered with Armarium, the U.S.-based rental and styling platform, to host a two-week pop-up at its South Molton Street boutique.

“Through this partnership with Armarium, we are excited to explore life beyond markdowns for the beautiful product that our teams have bought season-over-season. Sustainability and inclusiveness are two subjects we feel very strongly about, and with Armarium we are making a first step toward extending the life cycle of our stock as well as offering the Browns experience to a wider audience,” said Ida Petersson, women’s buying director at Browns.

The pop-up will feature dresses by the likes of Alexander McQueen, Erdem, Halpern, Christopher Kane, Johanna Ortiz and Alexandre Vauthier that will be up for rent — in time for summer party season. Rental prices average $400-$450.

In addition, some of Browns’ stock will go on to be featured online at Armarium.com after the pop-up.

For Armarium, the partnership presented an opportunity to establish a presence in London and extend its retail partnerships outside the U.S.

Trisha Gregory, founder and chief executive officer at Armarium, said she was drawn to the British capital for its flair for “shared economies” and “strong appetite for fashion.”

By partnering with Browns, the company is also planting the seed for international expansion.

“Browns has always been at the forefront of innovation and creativity and changed the way consumers and retailers perceived fashion from its inception. We’re looking at this opportunity with Browns as a long-term partnership in creating a new evolution of fashion by extending life cycles for select styles. This could mean various events and initiatives in London and throughout Europe to bring the Armarium styling and rental offering to a new clientele, both online and offline,” added Gregory.