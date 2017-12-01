A COUTURIER’S CAPSULE: British couturier Bruce Oldfield is launching a capsule collection of custom-made women’s wear and accessories that is “more commercial” but aimed to please his high net worth clients.

Oldfield, who has designed for the likes for Princess Diana, said due to the rising prices over the last few years — and the decreased value of the pound — he has lost some clientele not because they can’t afford to, but opted to book a holiday instead. “It’s redressing the balance slightly,” said Oldfield. “It’s very easy to do custom-made. I don’t have to make a collection or build stock — which suits me. I’m a small self-owned brand. It’s really just offering something to that customer that I know is there — at a more affordable price.”

The custom-made collection is a capsule that consists of gowns, day dresses, skirts, blouses, jackets alongside accessories including bags, stoles and scarves. While Oldfield omitted placing embellishments on apparel, he developed a new embroidery on accessories, which he employed on a stole as seen in a silk velvet stole appliquéd onto Chantilly lace.

“When I first started, my first job was in New York at Henri Bendel,” said Oldfield. “I love that American sensibility. Of all the Vogues that were out, American Vogue was my favorite. It was simple and nicely accessorized. There was a lot of Halston, Geoffrey Beene and Bill Blass. People were making very pared down and simple things. Occasionally they’d throw in a big bag. It was just that kind of very simple not overdone — which I really liked and still do. In a way that’s sort of what I’m doing here.”

Prices for leather accessories start from 95 pounds; blouses from 960 pounds; day dresses from 2,400 pounds, and gowns from 3,400 pounds. It will be sold at Oldfield’s boutique on 27 Beauchamp Place in London.