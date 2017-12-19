ACT I: Brunello Cucinelli has put his signature on another love letter to his native land, the central Italian region of Umbria.

The entrepreneur pledged to restore the Teatro Morlacchi theater in Perugia, which is located about 10 miles from Solomeo, the medieval village where Cucinelli’s company is based.

“I owe a lot of gratitude to my lovely city, which has given me so much,” said Cucinelli, explaining that to bring the city’s theater back to its original glory was one of his dreams. “I believe spaces like these…are the future of our beautiful cities and must be guarded with love, as art is the seed of civilization,” concluded Cucinelli.

Established in 1778, the venue was designed by local architect Alessio Lorenzin and was originally a symbol for the middle class, as an alternative to the Teatro del Pavone, attended by the aristocrats. In the Fifties, the municipality acquired and financed the restoration of the Teatro Morlacchi, which currently accommodates 80,000 guests during each theatrical season.

This is not the first time Cucinelli has invested in the preservation of the region’s cultural assets. In 2011, the entrepreneur announced a donation of 1 million euros to help restore Perugia’s Etruscan Arch, also known as the Arch of Augustus, which dates back to the third century B.C. and is one of the city’s symbols.

Last year, the entrepreneur pledged to support the restoration works of the Bénédictine monastery in the city of Norcia, near Perugia, that was damaged by the earthquake that hit Italy’s central regions that summer. In January, Cucinelli expanded his commitment to the cause including the restoration efforts for the adjacent civic tower, also affected by the earthquake.

The entrepreneur’s consideration for culture and art is also tangible in his company headquarters’ organization. In particular, Cucinelli bought Solomeo’s 14th-century castle and surroundings in 1985, and has since then restored the entire village, providing his employees with a comfortable and welcoming environment which includes not only the production factory but also a theater complex; a library; the Aurelian Neo-humanistic Academy, hosting seminars on philosophy, history, architecture and spirituality; a vineyard and a school of arts and crafts that teaches masonry, gardening and farming, tailoring, knitting, cutting and sewing, darning, and mending.