Bruno Magli's new storefront in New York's Soho

Bruno Magli's new storefront in New York's Soho

Courtesy



Bruno Magli is setting up shop in New York this September.

The heritage brand’s concept store, set to open Sept. 1, marks a push into the U.S. market for the Italian-born brand, which currently operates freestanding stores in Asia and Europe.

Marquee Brands, parent company of Bruno Magli, assembled a team of designers for the project, including Sun Lee Design, to develop the 2,000-square-foot store located at 120 Wooster Street in SoHo, a shopping area that is home to a roster of designer brands, including Gucci, Balenciaga and Fendi. The location will house men’s and women’s footwear and watches; women’s handbags and men’s small leather goods, tailoring and socks.

According to Cory Baker, chief executive officer of Marquee Brands, the boutique will also highlight limited-edition pieces across footwear, apparel and accessories that will “allow this individual shopping experience to be unique and a physical destination to come visit beyond what you can find every day from your computer or phone.”

The forthcoming store is part of a retail strategy called “smart retail” being rolled out by the parent company with the Soho location functioning not only as a point of sale, but also a space for cultural events from culinary experiences to art, music and even film. “It will be part retail, part museum as well as social cafe,” Baker said. “Of course, it’s a sales-driven environment, but we’re also designing the stores and the program calendar to be about learning and socializing, too. If we can create a space where customers can shop, relax and appreciate the archival history we can display, it becomes a moving, rotating, multipurpose, experience-driven approach to retail.”

“We will be opening concept stores across our entire portfolio of brands throughout the coming year and beyond,” Baker noted. “We don’t see this as a one-off initiative, but really part of a vision for how ‘smart retail’ can become a more effective way of showcasing brands and product as well as limited collections.”

Along with Bruno Magli, Marquee Brands’ portfolio includes BCBG Max Azria, BCBGeneration, Body Glove and Ben Sherman.

Bruno Magli Fashion Scoops retail
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus