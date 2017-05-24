WALK AND TALK: Italian fine jewelry house Buccellati is partnering with the Walkabout Foundation, which focuses on providing wheelchairs and rehabilitation to people in developing countries, to host a charity ladies lunch in London.

The event, called Women4Walkabout, will take place on June 16 at Claridge’s Hotel in Mayfair and aims to draw 300 influential women, including designers Mary Katrantzou, Emilia Wickstead, Eugenie Niarchos and Noor Fares. The guest of honor will be Charity Nana, a beneficiary of Walkabout who was given a wheelchair in her native Kenya.

Maria Cristina Buccellati, the house’s global head of communications and host committee member for Women4Walkabout, said the jeweler shares Walkabout’s “positive, constructive and concrete energy, which is inspiring for everyone involve.”

Tables cost 1,600 pounds, or $2,080, and all proceeds from the lunch will go toward the work of the foundation.

“Millions of people throughout the developing world suffer from mobility disabilities, and women and children in particular are often the most vulnerable and neglected,” said Carolina-Gonzalez Bunster, who founded the charity in 2009 with her brother Luis.

In 2015, the charity hosted a gala at the Natural History Museum alongside Bill Clinton, drawing the likes of Jenson Button, Natalia Vodianova and Naomie Harris.