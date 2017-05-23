DOUBLE TROUBLE: First Louis Vuitton, now Buccellati.

On Tuesday, the Italian jeweler’s shop on Rue de la Paix was attacked by two armed individuals. This came on the heels of an attack by an armed man at the Vuitton flagship on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées at lunchtime on Monday.

“Thanks to the safety procedures adopted by the personnel, none of our clients or staff have been injured,” Buccellati said in a statement. “It is difficult to quantify the value of the holdup, because it is under verification.”

Following a string of violent robberies in 2013 and 2014, jewelers on Place Vendôme and the surrounding area stepped up their security efforts and the police presence in the district was increased, resulting in a noticeable drop in thefts targeting stores.

Robbers appeared to be focusing instead on high-net-worth individuals like Kim Kardashian, who was tied up and locked in a bathroom while armed thieves made off with several million dollars’ worth of her jewelry during Paris Fashion Week last October.

