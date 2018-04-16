Bulgari has been named the official jeweler of the Tribeca Film Festival and has also announced a three-year partnership with the festival. The jeweler has worked with Tribeca Studios to produce two original short films that will debut during the festival, both from female filmmakers. The films each seek to highlight “Italian women going against the grain in pursuit of professions and passions that are traditionally held by men; highlighting how they are reshaping the way they, and Italian women at large, are perceived,” the company says.

“Bulgari is thrilled to partner with Tribeca Film Festival to celebrate and honor amazing Italian women disrupting the status quo with their strong personalities and going against the grain in pursuit of professions and passions that are traditionally held by men,” said chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin. “Our support of Tribeca Film Festival and the young filmmakers who tell these two stories builds on the powerful legacy of Bulgari and cinema, from the iconic Dolce Vita and Elizabeth Taylor until today. As we look to celebrate and connect the cinematic history of Bulgari with the bold and contemporary voices of today, Tribeca Studios’ network of award-winning directors helped bring these inspirational stories to life in powerful way that shines a light on extraordinary women defining their own paths and encouraging others to do the same.”

The first film, “Conducting a Revolution,” is from writer and director Bella Monticelli and tells the story of the conductor and pianist Speranza Scappucci, as she returns to Rome to conduct the Bellini opera “La Sonnambula” at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma.

The second film, “The Litas,” is by Nina Meredith; it follows three women from different walks of life who are all part of the Roman branch of The Litas, a global network of female motorcyclists.

The films will be celebrated with a private screening and cocktail reception during the festival, which begins on Wednesday.

