ROME — Bella Hadid can add another campaign to her rich résumé. Bulgari has tapped the model and influencer as the face of its newest fragrance, called Goldea The Roman Night, which was internationally presented here on Wednesday morning. Hadid was appointed ambassador of the label’s accessories line on February.

The model joined Bulgari Group’s chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari perfume division’s managing director Luis Miguel Gonzalez Sebastiani and the nose Alberto Morillas at the presentation, which was held at the 19th-century palazzo Casina Valadier, located inside the Villa Borghese gardens and overlooking the Eternal City.

For the occasion, Hadid wore an electric blue pantsuit accessorized with a Bulgari Serpenti necklace and earrings.

Shot by Glen Luchford, the advertising campaign and images were photographed in Rome and show the model escaping from a social event to join a group of friends on the roof of a building.

To celebrate the launch of the scent, Bulgari will also host a cocktail at the renowned Trinità dei Monti — overlooking the Spanish Steps — in the evening, during which singer Róisín Murphy will perform.