ROMAN ACCOLADE: Bulgari is teaming with Rome’s Maxxi museum, a cultural institution established by the late Zaha Hadid and dedicated to 21st-century arts, to launch the Maxxi Bulgari prize.

The accolade is an evolution of the annual Premio Maxxi competition and it aims to support the museum’s efforts to spotlight young contemporary artists.

As part of the partnership, Bulgari and Maxxi tapped a panel of experts to select the finalists for the prize, including Hou Hanru, artistic director at Maxxi; David Elliott independent curator; Yuko Hasegawa, artistic director at Tokyo’s Museum of Contemporary Art, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director at the Serpentine Galleries in London.

The finalists will be revealed during an event, to be held on October 3 at the Bulgari Hotel in London, as part of the Frieze art fair. Following the announcement, a series of works by the shortlisted artists will go on to be showcased at the Maxxi, in an exhibition curated by Giulia Ferracci.

Jean Christophe Babin, Bulgari’s chief executive officer, said the company aims to promote the works of Italian artists on a global scale, as part of the initiative.

“The Premio Maxxi sees Italy at the center of the work of the artists involved. Supporting a prize that valorizes Italy but with significant international scope is in perfect harmony with the identity and values of a company such as Bulgari,” said Babin. “I am sure that this partnership will give new impetus to the prize.”

“We believe profoundly in the collaboration between the public and private sectors, especially when it’s possible to achieve this with companies that have contributed so much to Italian and international creativity,” added Giovanna Melandri, president of the Fondazione Maxxi.

The winner of the first Maxxi Bulgari prize will be unveiled in October 2018 and their work will be acquired by the museum.