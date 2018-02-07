MUSICAL MONTAGE: Burberry is nodding to its long-term love of music with a dedicated playlist that launches today on Apple Music. The list was curated by Burberry president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey, who often booked live performances for the brand’s runway shows.

“‘17 Years of Soundtracks is the perfect way to celebrate the incredible roster of musicians who have helped shape my time at Burberry,” said Bailey. “Be it directly through exclusive recordings, or through lending their songs as the backdrop to our experiences. This patchwork of tracks is a musical tribute to Burberry’s past, present and future, which I hope will not only introduce new music to audiences but also allow for some musical rediscovery.”

Bailey said that music has greatly influenced him from a young age and that he’s been championing musicians since he joined the company in 2001, using music for events and campaigns as well as his runway shows.

The playlist features more than 200 songs, including ones used for the runway shows by musicians such as Adele, Pet Shop Boys, Elton John and The Cure. There are also tracks from artists who have performed for Burberry Live events including Benjamin Clementine, George Ezra, Jake Bugg and Tom Odell.

Burberry Acoustic, another music-led project, celebrated emerging British musicians, and the company staged a number of public music events at its flagship store on Regent Street in London.

In 2016, the brand teamed with Elton John on a limited-edition boxed set of vinyl records of six of the musician’s classic albums. The albums were selected by John and remastered from the original tapes by the engineer Bob Ludwig, while the vinyl was cut at Abbey Road Studios in London.

More music will be added next week, including tracks from Bailey’s final outing for the brand, which is scheduled to place on Feb. 17.