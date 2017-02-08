MOORE IS MOORE: Burberry will showcase more than 40 works by the British sculptor Henry Moore as part of its fashion show that will take place later this month at Makers House in London’s Soho.

As reported, Moore’s abstract, curving sculptures were the inspiration behind the collection, which will be Burberry’s second see-now, buy-now outing.

The Moore show on the ground floor of Makers House will feature sculptures, bronzes, working models, drawings and maquettes, the brand said Wednesday.

Christopher Bailey, Burberry’s chief creative and chief executive officer, said he’s been fascinated by Moore for as long as he can remember, and his work has had a powerful influence.

“Looking at, and thinking about, his work set up a series of conversations as we began working on our latest collection,” said Bailey, adding that the exhibition is meant to reflect the “enormous contribution” Moore made to the development of contemporary art in the U.K. and beyond.

The exhibition, which will run from Feb. 21 to 27, will be accompanied by workshops, events and acoustic performances. This will be Burberry’s second time showing at Makers House at 1 Manette Street, a vast, multilevel former bookstore, with a courtyard space.

On Wednesday, Burberry also revealed images from its latest campaign, which was shot on location at Henry Moore Studios and Gardens, Hertfordshire, England.

Both the men’s and women’s looks from the campaign images can be preordered from today for delivery on the evening of the show, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. They include a tumbled tropical gabardine trench, a white cotton shirtdress, a funnel neck cable-knit sweater and a Breton-stripe cotton jersey top.

As reported, the latest edition of Love magazine shot some of the Burberry looks already, with Arianna Singh-Hicks, Belle Smith and Sienna Miller all wearing Burberry white cotton poplin and lace dresses with broderie anglaise trim, and Kaia Gerber showing off a dark tailored jacket by Burberry men’s wear.