NEW SHOW SPACE: Burberry will mount a photography exhibit titled “Here We Are,” to bow during London Fashion Week next month at the brand’s new show venue in Clerkenwell. The label will stage a runway show on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m..

“When we started thinking about curating ‘Here We Are’, I knew I wanted it to celebrate a certain strand of British photography that I have always loved,” said Christopher Bailey, president and chief creative officer at Burberry. “One which documents the many and varied tribes and clans and classes that make up this island of ours. It has been an extraordinary privilege to gather together this collection of photographs that have influenced me so much over the years. They provide a portrait of British life, in all its nuances, both exceptional and mundane, beautiful and harsh. It’s the spirit of those photographs – sometimes ironic, sometimes tender, always truthful – that has guided our September collection. Together they will form an exhibition in our new show space, celebrating a very British way of life and way of dressing.”

The exhibition will delve into “the British way of life and character,” will showcase works from over 30 photographers and will take over three floors of Old Sessions House. An 18th-century Grade II listed building, the venue was opened in 1782 and was used as Middlesex Sessions House as a courthouse in England. The space will also host a programs and events such as a pop-up version of Thomas’s, Burberry’s café, and a Claire de Rouen bookshop.

The exhibit — which will feature over 200 photos — was curated by Bailey, writer, curator and director of Clair de Rouen Lucy Kumara Moore and co-curated by Alasdair McLellan. The display will be organized into different themes which take cues from British lifestyle and will include works by Dafydd Jones, Janette Beckman, Bill Brandt, Brian Griffin, Shirley Baker, Jane Brown, Karen Knorr, Martin Parr, Charlie Phillips, Jo Spence, Ken Russell and Andy Sewell.

Highlights will include portraits of British businessmen by Griffin, photographs of Belgravia in 1979 by Knorr, images of Notting Hill’s community by Phillips and photos by Baker and Russell as well as 70 images by McLellan. The brand will also be working with McLellan on a series of portraits for the label which will be released in due course on Burberry’s social media platforms.

The exhibit will run from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1.