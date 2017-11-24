ALL IN THE NUMBERS: Burberry is the most popular British brand on Instagram, according to data set to be released Friday from Iconosquare, a social media analytics firm.

According to the group’s annual British brands report, Burberry nabbed the top slot for the second year in a row. The brand has more than 10.4 million followers, followed by Topshop at 9.2 million; Jimmy Choo, 7.3 million; Asos.com, 6.6 million; Alexander McQueen, 5.3 million, and Stella McCartney, 4.5 million.

The report also noted that “British brands have a long way to go,” and pointed to Nike, which has 75.2 million followers; Victoria Secret, 57.7 million followers, and Chanel, 25 million. All three top the global list.

“Burberry should be especially pleased with their efforts as they have topped our British brands on Instagram study for the second year running and boosted their follower count by over 2 million over 12 months,” said Romain Ouzeau, chief executive officer of Iconosquare.

“A strong social media presence is an essential component of any successful marketing strategy. The top ten most popular British brands on Instagram have all been able to successfully promote aspirational lifestyles to a wide audience of people and will reap rewards this holiday season.”