SNAP HAPPY: Burberry and Vogue Hommes each celebrated great photography during London Fashion Week Men’s with events that highlighted images shot in specific — and colorful — locations.

On Friday night, Burberry held the first of three events to mark the third installment of the Juergen x Adwoa photo series, and the launch of the brand’s fall 2018 pre-collection at Thomas’ Café inside Burberry’s Regent Street flagship.

The three photo portfolios, shot by Juergen Teller, center on Adwoa Aboah’s family and close friends including Jean Campbell, Montell Martin and Kwame N’Dow. For the final set of photos, Burberry explored Aboah’s Ghanaian roots, with pictures shot in Accra, Aboah’s family home. They also feature her close friend, the model Sonny Hall.

“I tried very hard not to be too emotional about this trip, but it’s so special for everyone to see where the story started. I’ve been able to bring close friends of mine here, and my grandma and my family have had a taste of what the other part of my life is like,” said Aboah of her trip back to Africa.

In the images, Aboah models Burberry’s fall pre-collection wearing pieces such as a graffiti-print bodysuit and a multicolored patchwork sweater. She also carries the brand’s new Belt Bag.

London is the first of three stops for the model, who will be headlining similar events with Burberry in New York and in Beijing later this week.

Aboah, dressed in a checked yellow and purple tulle dress on Friday night, greeted guests including Iris Law, Caroline Rush, Stephanie Phair and Rina Sawayama, while DJ Fat Tony set a spirited mood.

“It’s an amazing party, filled with the very best of London. I’m so proud to have showcased the campaign amongst family and friends,” Aboah said.

On Saturday night, Vogue Hommes presented an exhibition celebrating the work of street-style photographer Jonathan Daniel Pryce.

The exhibition is a survey of the work of the London-based photographer, known as GarconJon, over past ten years commissioned by Vogue International.

“I was always interested in street photography, natural light and working with an unknown narrative that would unfold as I shot,” Pryce told WWD.

Pryce worked alongside fashion editor Julian Ganio to curate the exhibition at 13 Floral Street in Covent Garden. The pictures were mainly taken during the fashion weeks in London, Paris, Milan and New York.

“I think one of the issues is we live in a world with so many images, so making a moment feel special is a real challenge,” said the photographer. “So my intension is to, hopefully, find something or a story that someone else is telling.”

Guests including the model Ryan Barrett and musician Dougie Poynter listened to beats mixed by Terry Donovan.

Pryce began taking street style photography in 2008 and his work has been published in several international publications including Vogue Italia and GQ.