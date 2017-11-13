C Magazine will test the retail waters with a 1,000-square-foot pop-up shop at Westfield Century City’s dedicated space beginning Nov. 27. The shop, dubbed “State of Mind Curated by C Magazine,” will run in conjunction with an e-commerce site stocking products selected by the editors to highlight design talent from the Golden State.

Designed in collaboration with Martha Mulholland (whose retail projects include the Los Angeles outpost of The Line), the retail space is laid out in the immersive style for which Mulholland has become known, and features a large-scale mural by one of the fashion artist and Los Angeles-based Estée Lauder executive Donald Robertson.

Apparel offerings include Rodarte, Libertine, Greg Lauren, Rosetta Getty, Juan Carlos Obando, Co and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winners Elder Statesman and Brock. The accessories span Nick Fouquet hats to Jennifer Meyer and Lisa Eisner jewelry. A skin-care and cosmetics cache comprises cult products by Vintner’s Daughter, Retrouvé, wellness expert Shiva Rose and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh, among others.

As a nod to California’s “work hard, play hard” reputation, lifestyle offerings range from collectible surfboards by Britt Merrick for H. Merrick to bejeweled necklace vaporizer pens from Daniela Villegas for Beboe and modern objets by Kelly Wearstler (who also oversaw the design for Westfield’s billion-dollar renovation). In tune with holiday gifting and California’s growing reputation as a foodie mecca, there will be offerings from Thomas Keller, One Gun Ranch, Valerie Confections and artisanal caviar brand Roe.

The furniture is also locally sourced from Atelier de Troupe and De Jong & Co., whose walnut hutch showcases a selection of vintage books from The Librarian, Le Feu de L’eau candles and Heather Taylor Home table linens.

Throughout the store’s five-week run, the C team will host several events, kicking off with an opening-night party celebrating all of the featured designers, and continuing with weekly panel discussions hosted by its editors as well as special appearances, book signings and trunk shows.

“As California’s influence has only grown more powerful over the years, we felt it was the right time to bring together the designers, artisans and makers that are defining the new cool. I am very excited to see the pages of the magazine come to life in this beautiful space and through the lens of our editorial team,” said Jennifer Smith Hale, C Publishing founder-editorial director and chief executive officer.