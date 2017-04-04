GOLD RUSH: Staying true to its mission to surround itself with high-fashion environments, Cadar, the New York-based jewelry label founded by Michal Kadar in 2014, has marked its European entry with a pop-up space in Le Bon Marché with a view to possibly entering the store on a permanent basis.

Le Bon Marché chief executive officer Patrice Wagner joined Kadar at a celebratory cocktail at the store on Monday night, with guests including Giada Magliano, wife of Giandomenico Magliano, the Italian ambassador to France.

“For our selection, we had left out some of the more out-there pieces thinking that the French would be more into the smaller, delicate pieces, but actually they’re loving the bolder items,” said Siham Tib, the brand’s sales director. London will be next, with talks underway with Harrods, she said, while the brand’s yearlong exclusive partnership with Bergdorf Goodman will be up in August.

“The aim is to be present in 12 key cities around the world. We’re being approached by a lot of jewelry stores, but we really want to be in a fashion environment where people are really aware of how they look, what they wear. In 2017, you don’t want to have a huge rock that you can only wear once a year to a gala. Michal really wants to focus on pieces people can actually wear,” she said, slipping on one of the brand’s solitaire rings with a flower-shaped removable gold “jacket.”

Creations from the brand’s Light, Water, Bloom, Reflection and Endless collections are on display, with among the highlights a pair of transformable drop earrings inspired by a Tel Aviv sunset.