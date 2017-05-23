BEACH SEASON — Calzedonia is launching a service of digital customization for the upcoming summer season set to debut on the Italian brand’s online shop May 29.

Customers can choose to customize one-piece swimsuits available in bright red, olive green, white or black by either creating their own wording or selecting from a range of preset slogans such as #sunkissed, #mermaid and “Born in the 90’s.”

The project targets the social media generation and is aimed to foster online sharing.

The online debut marks a second step within the customization project as it follows the launch of a set of especially designed patches, which have been available in stores since Friday.

This follows the release of the spring 2017 lineup, which was inspired by a road trip around the world. Different cultures and trends represent a source of inspiration to the collection, which features a mix and match of references and styles spanning from Africa, Mexico and Japan to Copacabana and the Italian Riviera. The range includes triangle and bandeau bikinis rendered in bold, colorful prints and also beaded designs.

The Calzedonia Group plans to open in July a Fifth Avenue flagship that will also carry product from its sister intimate apparel brand Intimissimi. Marcello Veronesi, country manager for Calzedonia USA, said the goal is to have 30 stores in the U.S. by 2018 located in malls and high-traffic strips in key cities.