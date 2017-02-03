Jewelry brand Ippolita is upping its advertising quotient. The company has enlisted model Camille Rowe and photographer Paolo Roversi for its spring 2017 campaign.

Called “The Style of I,” the campaign features the brand’s new designs, with Rowe photographed in Roversi’s signature haze.

It is the latest campaign for Rowe, a popular Internet figure and model for her petite frame and quasi-French persona. In December, she made her debut in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I gravitated towards Camille from the moment I met her. Her international appeal and her worldly, adventurous spirit make her a perfect fit for the brand. Her personal style is thoroughly modern, mixing the allure of an ingénue with the sophisticated style of a young woman who is at home in the world. Camille is the perfect Ippolita “It” girl, and most certainly a rising star,” said Ippolita founder and designer Ippolita Rostagno.

The ads will run in national and regional print publications this spring, with heavy distribution through online channels.