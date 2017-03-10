Canada Goose Holdings is expected to go public next week and could raise $300 million in its IPO.

Per its registration filing last month, the company is planning dual listings for both New York and Toronto. The shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GOOS.”

The company said in the filing that its will have two classes of shares outstanding, with the subordinate shares having one vote per share and the multiple voting shares to have 10 votes per share. The subordinate shares cannot be converted, while the multiple voting shares are convertible into subordinate voting shares on a one-for-one basis under certain conditions.

Bain Capital acquired a 70 percent equity interest in the company in December 2013. Following the IPO, Bain would still own a controlling stake in the company. About 10 percent of the firm will be sold through the IPO.

Canada Goose is an outerwear brand best known for its cold weather parkas that retail for between $900 and $1,500. The company’s registered trademarks are Canada Goose and Arctic Program & Design.