TRUE BLUE: Outerwear brand Canada Goose has worked with the Pantone Color Institute to create a specific shade of blue – PBI Blue – in celebration of the 10th anniversary of its support of NGO Polar Bears International (PBI), which works to protect polar bears and their habitat.

The launch of the new hue coincides with International Polar Bear Day today. The firm has launched a capsule collection of parkas, jackets and accessories for adults and children in the specific shade, with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each donated to financing PBI’s work.

Canada Goose already supplies PBI’s researchers and scientists with clothing and equipment for their work in the extreme climatic conditions of the Arctic.

“With more than two-thirds of the world’s polar bear population living in Canada, we feel directly responsible for their protection and that of their habitat,” said Canada Goose chief executive officer Dani Reiss. “We are honored to have supported PBI for the past 10 years, by contributing more than $2 million to their research and protection efforts.”