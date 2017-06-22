PICTURE THIS: Up-and-coming Canadian designer Sid Neigum is the winner of a grant that has been awarded by the Be3Dimensional Innovation Fund.

His win was announced by Ryerson University and Think2Thing, a 3-D-printing atelier in Toronto cofounded by the esteemed photographer Edward Burtynsky. Neigum has racked up his share of awards and recognitions, including the DHL Exported award, Toronto Fashion Incubator’s New Labels award, the Mercedes-Benz Start-up award, and CAFA Emerging Talent award. With his new 3-D-empowering one, the designer will be able to draw from a fund of up to $50,000 to create new designs using new technologies at the Think2Thing studio.

A former Yigal Azrouël intern, Neigum showed his first collection during 2011 Toronto Fashion Week. In the past few years, he has dressed such well-known women as Coco Rocha, Jennifer Aniston, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sophie Trudeau.

The Toronto designer was chosen from a jury that included fashion consultant Barbara Atkin, fashion patron Suzanne Rogers, the Toronto Fashion Incubator’s executive director Susan Langdon, the Hudson Bay Co.’s former vice chair and chief executive officer Bonnie R. Brooks C.M., fashion/creative director Nicholas Mellamphy and Ryerson University’s Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute director Robert Ott. Canadian TV personality and fashion editor Jeanne Beker chaired the jury.

Burtynsky is working on several projects. His solo exhibition, “Edward Burtynsky: Water,” is on view at the Kunst Haus Wien in Vienna through Aug. 27, and his photographs are part of the group show “Hello Robot” that bowed Wednesday at MAK Vienna. His images can also be found in another group show at the Fondation Cartier pour l’Art Contemporain in Paris, which runs through Sept. 27. More involved is the Anthropocene documentary, book and exhibition that will traveling museum exhibition that will launch in the fall. Coined in 2000, Anthropocene is a term that refers to the massive and irreversible effects that humans have had on the planet.