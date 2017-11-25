MILAN – Italian men’s wear company Canali SpA denied on Saturday it was negotiating to sell shares in the company.

The fashion house responded to a rumor reported on Saturday by Italy’s daily paper La Repubblica. According to the article, the third-generation of the family-run business has charged Goldman Sachs with the task of testing the interest of potential investors.

In its report, La Repubblica also stated the French private equity firm Chequers Capital and Andrea C. Bonomi‘s Investindustrial investment house were eyeing the Italian company.

Recently, Bonomi has said he is targeting fashion brands and design companies to add to his firm’s portfolio, which includes the full control of the Sergio Rossi firm – acquired from Kering in 2015 – in addition to stakes in Aston Martin, Perfume Holding, B&B Italia and luxury lighting firm Flos, among others.

In October, Canali began the dismissal procedure of 134 of its employees, all working in the brand’s factory in Carate Brianza, a one-hour drive from Milan. Dedicated to the manufacturing of jackets, the plant is one of the company’s seven production centers.

At the time Canali confirmed the staff reduction was due to the market’s contraction, while trade unions and employees reacted to the decision by protesting with a strike outside the plant.