MILAN — Italian men’s wear company Canali SpA has begun the dismissal procedure of 134 employees working in the label’s factory in Carate Brianza, a one-hour drive from Milan.

According to the Femca Cisl and Filctem Cgil trade unions, which released a statement announcing the measure on Monday evening, letting 130 women and four male workers go is a consequence of the company’s decision to shut down the factory.

The company initiated a structural rearrangement of the plant last year, when job-security agreements were discussed with trade unions. Back then, 73 employees were let go while 36 workers accepted a reduction of their working time, converting their contracts in part-time.

“We met with the company three weeks ago to end such a rearrangement procedure, and both sides were satisfied,” said Luisa Perego, Filctem Cgil general secretary for the Monza and Brianza area.

“After less than a month, on Monday morning, we suddenly received the announcement of the factory’s closure and the collective dismissal of the remaining 134 employees,” she added, explaining how these are mainly seamstresses and ironers who had been working at the Canali factory for 20 or 30 years. Dedicated to the manufacturing of jackets, that plant is one of the company’s seven production centers.

Perego said the trade unions met again with the company on Tuesday morning to ask the “withdrawal of the dismissals” and discuss alternative solutions. “But [Canali] was not available to further discuss…they couldn’t even justify this sudden change in the decision,” Perego added.

Reached for a comment, Canali released a statement affirming “the staff reduction in the Carate Brianza factory is due to the market’s contraction [that took place] in 2009, which has become structural by now.” The company declined to provide further details.

Trade unions and employees announced an eight-hour strike and will protest against the decision outside the factory on Wednesday.