Size-inclusive e-tailer 11 Honoré held a brick-and-mortar launch party on Wednesday night at Park Tavern in San Francisco, home to cofounder Kathryn Retzer and investors Kirsten Green of Forerunner Ventures and Komal Shah.

“When [cofounder] Patrick Herning told me about the idea, I said, ‘I’m all in,’ literally,” Shah said. Green, too, whose firm invested in Dollar Shave Club, Jet.com and, more recently, Glossier, followed her retail instincts and put money into the site, which offers designer runway fashions in sizes 10 to 20.

Cohost and former Facebook executive Libby Leffler Hoaglin and model Candice Huffine, who served as the face of the site for its launch collection, epitomized the stylish target customer — women who want to look sexy in the same high fashion their size four counterparts are wearing.

“It’s such a great feeling to look at these racks of beautiful clothes and not have to go, ‘Oh, but I can’t wear that.’ This is the first time I actually can wear those clothes and they fit me,” Huffine said. “I hope this also changes the way magazines do fashion editorials. They used to be able to say, ‘We can’t do that because the samples don’t come in bigger sizes, but now they do.” Huffine also gave her two cents about cosmetics editorials. “Why do the girls in the makeup ads have to be traditional sizes? For years, all curvy women had was makeup and accessories because we couldn’t find clothes. We know how to do makeup.”

The model, who was wearing a gold silk Haney jumpsuit that she selected from the site, said she hoped to be able to style and produce a shoot one day. “As a model, my job is to wear clothes other people choose for you, and bring them to life, but I’d love to chance to model the pieces that actually feel like me,” she said.

Others who came to support Retzer and Herning included Todd and Katie Traina, Kate Harbin, Katie Paige, Heidi Castelein and Bianca Gates.