MOMENT IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Chopard has chosen Elizabeth Debicki and Joe Alwyn as the winners of its annual Chopard Trophy award for up-and-coming talent at the Cannes Film Festival.

The rising talents will each receive their award from Diane Kruger at a ceremony at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes on Monday night.

Born in Paris and raised in Australia, Debicki in 2013 was plucked by Baz Luhrmann to play professional golfer and flamboyant party girl Jordan Baker in “The Great Gatsby.” A year later, she performed opposite Cate Blanchett in Jean Genet’s play “The Maids,” first in Sydney and then on Broadway, with among her other acting credits, Guy Ritchie’s “Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” Justin Kurzel’s “Macbeth,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy 2.”

In terms of pipeline projects, Debicki will play Virginia Woolf in Chanya Butto’s “Vita and Virginia,” and is also in the cast of Steve McQueen’s “Widows.”

London born and raised Alwyn’s breakthrough role, meanwhile, was as the lead in Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” also starring Kristen Stewart. The young actor also played alongside Charlotte Rampling in Ritesh Batra’s “The Sense of an Ending,” and portrays the love interest of Emma Stone’s character in “The Favourite,” the upcoming film by Yorgos Lanthimos.

The British actor will appear in Joel Edgerton’s “Boy Erased,” a drama about a pastor’s son focred to undergo conversion therapy for homosexuality, starring Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Xavier Dolan, as well as in “Operation Finale,” by Chris Weitz, alongside Mélanie Laurent and Oscar Isaac.