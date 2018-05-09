SHOW BUSINESS: Uma Thurman in Off-White; Liz Taylor in Givenchy; Catherine Deneuve in Ralph Lauren, and Liza Minnelli in Prada.

Those are some of the fashion fantasies lived out in sketches of one-of-a-kind looks set to hit the runway at Carine Roitfeld’s annual show for amfAR in Cannes, titled “And Woman Created All.”

Behind the sketches is illustrator Regina Yazdi.

The gala will be held on May 17 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. As reported, the nonprofit organization this year has selected 25 women from the worlds of fashion and film to be the honorary chairs of the event’s 25th edition. They include Sienna Miller and Vanessa Redgrave — both vocal supporters of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements — Katy Perry, Aishwarya Rai, Heidi Klum, Linda Evangelista, Angela Missoni and Donatella Versace.

The night will feature musical performances by Grammy Award-winning artist Pharrell Williams‪ as well as Sting and Shaggy who recently released a new, collaborative album entitled “44/876.”

The late Dame Elizabeth Taylor — amfAR’s founding international chairman — hosted the foundation’s first ever Cannes gala in 1993, with personalities including former President Bill Clinton, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Robert De Niro, Sir ‪Elton John and Madonna carrying the torch in subsequent years.