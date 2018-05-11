PRIZE MOMENT: With the Cannes Film Festival in full swing, Kering on Friday revealed its Young Talent Award for the fourth edition of “Women in Motion” program will go to Catalan director Carla Simón, hand-picked by actress, producer and director, Salma Hayek Pinault.

Kering chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault will present the prize at a dinner hosted by the luxury group during the festival on May 13, joined by the film festival’s president and general delegate, Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux. The award comes with funding worth 50,000 euros to go toward her filmmaking projects.

Simón’s first feature film, “Summer 1993,” based on the story of a six-year-old child who loses her mother to AIDS, filmed from the child’s point of view, was met with critical acclaim and went on to represent Spain at the 2018 Oscars.

Simón has also made numerous short films including “Born Positive,” “Lipstick” and “Those Little Things,” each of which was selected for international festivals. She is working on her second feature film and teaches cinema students at the Cinema en Curs, ESCAC and Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona.

As reported, this year’s main Women in Motion award will go to American film director and screenwriter Patty Jenkins – director of films including “Monster” and “Wonder Woman,” the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman.

Jane Fonda in 2015 was among the first recipients of the award, which is part of the group’s program of the same name that is geared at showcasing the contribution of women to the film industry.

Other winners have included Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in 2016, and French actress Isabelle Huppert in 2017.

Kering is an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, alongside L’Oréal Paris, Chopard, Air France and MasterCard, among others.