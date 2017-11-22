SWITCHING DATES: The Cannes Film Festival will start a day earlier next year, a change that moves the awards ceremony to Saturday, rather than Sunday as in previous years, in a bid to increase the exposure of the event.

The festival will run for the same amount of time as before, and is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 8, through Saturday, May 19.

“The festival is beginning a new period in its history,” said Pierre Lescure, who runs the event. The new schedule is intended to “rebalance the two weeks of the event” as well as bring “new energy to the proceedings,” after celebrating the 70th anniversary last year, organizers of the film bonanza said in a statement.

“We intend to renew the principles of our organization as much as possible, while continuing to question the cinema of our age and to be present through its upheavals,” Lescure also said.

The Tuesday start also means an additional gala evening before the festival weekend.