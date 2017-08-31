CARA’S MOMENT: Cara Delevingne is set to costar alongside Orlando Bloom in the new Amazon drama series “Carnival Row.”

According to Variety, the model and actress has signed on with Amazon, marking her first regular role in a television series.

“Carnival Row” is a fantasy-noir, whose storyline will follow the increasing tensions between the citizens and the mythical creatures inhabiting the same city.

Delevingne will play Vignette Stonemoss, a refugee who flees her war-torn homeland and has to face the prejudice against her kind, but also a number of secrets haunting her.

Since taking a step back from modeling, Delevingne has appeared in a number of movies. In 2012, she appeared opposite Keira Knightley in “Anna Karenina” and went on to star in films such as “Paper Towns,” “Suicide Squad” and, most recently, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” She has also written and produced the soundtrack for “Valerian,” which was produced by Pharrell Williams.

In addition to her acting work, Delevingne is the face of Puma and in July she hosted a panel discussion in London. The talk centered on female issues, her experience working with a young women’s literary group and her writing.

The “Carnival Row” first season will consist of eight episodes. It will be written and executive produced by showrunner René Echevarria.