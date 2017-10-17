CARA’S NEW HOME: Cara Delevingne, the British actress, model and author has switched modeling agencies. IMG Models will represent the 25-year-old for all her modeling gigs. She was previously represented by Women Management in New York and Elite Paris.

WME continues to represent her for her acting roles and other projects.

Delevingne, who has 40.6 million followers on Instagram and 9.8 million followers on Twitter, began her career on the catwalk, becoming a favorite of brands such as Chanel and Burberry, before making a move into acting appearing alongside Keira Knightley in “Anna Karenina.” She then went on to star in 2015’s “Paper Towns.”

Most recently, Delevingne has acted opposite Dane DeHaan in Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” and last year appeared alongside Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and Viola Davis in DC Comics’ “Suicide Squad.” Next up for Delevingne is “Life in a Year,” where she will appear alongside Jaden Smith and the upcoming Amazon series “Carnival Row,” which will begin production this fall. In addition to her acting work, Delevingne is the face of Puma and Rimmel, and her first novel, titled “Mirror Mirror,” will be released this month.

Last week, Delevingne joined the growing list of actresses enmeshed in the Harvey Weinstein scandal when she accused the film mogul of inappropriate behavior. The actress recounted a story on her Instagram saying that early in her career she received a call from Weinstein asking if she had slept with any of the women she was seen out with in the media.

“It was a very odd and uncomfortable call,” said the actress, who is bisexual. “I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone, but before I hung up, he said to me that if I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I’d never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood.”

She then went on to describe what transpired in Weinstein’s hotel room one night, when she was asked to go up there and another woman was in the room when she arrived and she thought she was safe. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew I could sing. And I began to sing.…I thought it would make the situation better…more professional…like an audition…I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened.”